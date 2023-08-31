ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 578.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Tech stocks have been top performers in the stock market. While FAANG stocks have stolen the spotlight for a decade, other tech stocks have also been reaping massive gains.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) by analysts is $644.33, which is $50.99 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.24M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

The stock of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has seen a 3.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a 7.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.50% for NOW stock, with a simple moving average of 23.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $558.80. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 51.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 29 shares at the price of $550.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 8,718 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $15,950 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 630 shares at $540.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 3,144 shares at $340,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.