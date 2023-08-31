Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.80 in relation to its previous close of 12.14. However, the company has experienced a -10.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Gabrielle Helu – Investor Relations Director Belmiro Gomes – Chief Executive Officer Danny Sabbag – Chief Financial Officer Wlamir dos Anjos – Vice President, Logistics and Commercial Anderson Castilho – Vice President, Operational Conference Call Participants Joseph Giordano – JPMorgan Vinicius Strano – UBS Danniela Eiger – XP Ruben Couto – Santander Joao Soares – Citibank Luiz Guanais – BTG Pactual Vitor Pini – Safra Thiago Macruz – Itau BBA Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs Vinicius Pretto – Bank of America Andrew Ruben – Morgan Stanley Operator Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) is above average at 17.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.

The public float for ASAI is 238.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAI on August 31, 2023 was 801.47K shares.

ASAI’s Market Performance

ASAI’s stock has seen a -10.40% decrease for the week, with a -17.08% drop in the past month and a 7.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for ASAI’s stock, with a -23.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASAI Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.