Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) by analysts is $3.33, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for SEEL is 123.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SEEL was 880.43K shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has plunge by 11.11relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-12 that Results from Part 2 of the phase 2 registration-directed study, using SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior for MDD, are expected to be released by Q3 of 2023. The major depressive disorder treatment market is expected to reach $14.96 billion by 2032; Even if only accounting for 58% of MDD patients this is still a huge market. Results from the phase II/III study, using SLS-005 for the treatment of patients with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, are expected to be released by Q4 of 2023.

SEEL’s Market Performance

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen a 12.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.08% decline in the past month and a 24.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for SEEL’s stock, with a 26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -23.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2510. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 76.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value 460.20, with -328.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 120.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.