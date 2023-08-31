Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 51.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-28 that Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is $72.14, which is $19.5 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 46.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on August 31, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG’s stock has seen a 1.72% increase for the week, with a 9.85% rise in the past month and a 13.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for STNG’s stock, with a 1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.76. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.