Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Stock Experiences -45.22% Monthly Change

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has gone down by -0.15% for the week, with a -45.22% drop in the past month and a -60.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.34% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.65% for SAGE’s stock, with a -53.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAGE is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAGE is $25.65, which is $5.99 above the current price. The public float for SAGE is 52.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAGE on August 31, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 19.86. However, the company has seen a -0.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The Food and Drug Administration only granted partial approval to zuranolone this month. Sage is an unprofitable business, so it’s a big blow that ensures the company’s operations remain in the red for the foreseeable future.

SAGE Trading at -45.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -46.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc. saw -48.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from Barrett Elizabeth, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Aug 09. After this action, Barrett Elizabeth now owns 3,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc., valued at $37,279 using the latest closing price.

Barrett Elizabeth, the Director of Sage Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Barrett Elizabeth is holding 1,000 shares at $50,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7116.69 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6931.88. The total capital return value is set at -36.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.55. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -46.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.96. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.