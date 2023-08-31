Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) by analysts is $39.83, which is $21.4 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 85.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.69% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of RVNC was 1.35M shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 18.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that After I spent many years following Wall Street, there are a few characteristics about the “big money” that stand out for me. One of these traits is that many if not most large investors are very reluctant to buy stocks that have a 60%-80% chance of climbing a great deal in the long term but a 10%-15% chance of plunging in the short-to-medium term.

RVNC’s Market Performance

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a -3.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.44% drop in the past month, and a -41.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.34% for RVNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $20 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVNC Trading at -19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 26,279 shares at the price of $22.57 back on Aug 03. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 840,375 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $593,151 using the latest closing price.

Foley Mark J, the CEO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 26,279 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Foley Mark J is holding 866,654 shares at $655,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53. Equity return is now at value -903.30, with -58.70 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.