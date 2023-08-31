Republic Services Inc.’s (RSG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has gone down by -0.27% for the week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month and a 3.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.25% for RSG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.94% for RSG’s stock, with a 5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 29.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSG is 0.67.

The average price recommended by analysts for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is $165.58, which is $19.68 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 315.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On August 31, 2023, RSG’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 145.94, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-22 that Jon Vander Ark, Republic Services CEO, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss effort to electrify its vehicle fleet, investing in clean energy services, and Republic Services’ effort to grow its skilled worker base.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $177 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.95. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.