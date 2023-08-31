Real-Time Update: Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, KTB stock has gone down by -4.68%, with a monthly gain of 8.48% and a quarterly surge of 15.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Kontoor Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for KTB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Right Now?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is $52.71, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for KTB is 55.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTB on August 31, 2023 was 451.81K shares.

KTB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has decreased by -1.44 when compared to last closing price of 45.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Kontoor Brands (KTB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.09 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $63 based on the research report published on March 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTB Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.49. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldeck Christopher, who sale 35,684 shares at the price of $50.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Waldeck Christopher now owns 92,252 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $1,819,354 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 11,535 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 16,326 shares at $582,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 76.00, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.