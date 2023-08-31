Real-Time Update: Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BWMX stock has gone up by 13.97%, with a monthly gain of 18.92% and a quarterly surge of 38.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.37% for BWMX stock, with a simple moving average of 56.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) Right Now?

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) is $287.70, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for BWMX is 17.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWMX on August 31, 2023 was 36.74K shares.

BWMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) has increased by 5.62 when compared to last closing price of 15.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-13 that Betterware de Mexico, a direct-to-consumer selling company of home and beauty products, has shown signs of a turnaround, with consolidated net revenue increasing by 74.9% in Q1’23. The company’s core business, Betterware, is struggling post-Covid, while the recently acquired Jafra segment is expected to drive growth in the beauty and care products market. Despite the positive trend, BWMX faces numerous challenges, including a highly competitive market, integration risks with Jafra, inherent risks in the DTC business model, and country risks in Mexico.

BWMX Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMX rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. saw 160.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 39.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 72.60, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX), the company’s capital structure generated 587.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.46. Total debt to assets is 56.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 558.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.