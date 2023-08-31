RB Global Inc. (RBA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RBA is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RBA is $71.29, which is $10.11 above the current price. The public float for RBA is 181.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on August 31, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

RB Global Inc. (NYSE: RBA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 60.88. However, the company has experienced a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sameer Rathod – Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Jim Kessler – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Steve Hansen – Raymond James Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Sabahat Khan – RBC Capital Markets John Healy – Northcoast Research Michael Feniger – Bank of America Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Maxim Sytchev – National Bank Financial Kevin Condon – Baird Larry De Maria – William Blair Operator Good afternoon. My name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today.

RBA’s Market Performance

RB Global Inc. (RBA) has seen a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.82% decline in the past month and a 17.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for RBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for RBA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.46. In addition, RB Global Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Olsson Erik, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $59.89 back on Aug 28. After this action, Olsson Erik now owns 4,000 shares of RB Global Inc., valued at $119,780 using the latest closing price.

KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS, the Chief Executive Officer of RB Global Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $56.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that KESSLER JAMES FRANCIS is holding 63,011 shares at $112,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for RB Global Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on RB Global Inc. (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RB Global Inc. (RBA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.