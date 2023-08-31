Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 55.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is above average at 33.21x. The 36-month beta value for RMBS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RMBS is $69.83, which is $13.41 above than the current price. The public float for RMBS is 108.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume of RMBS on August 31, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stock saw an increase of 1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly increase of -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Rambus Inc. (RMBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.36% for RMBS’s stock, with a 16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.17. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 17,309 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Aug 29. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 168,223 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $951,822 using the latest closing price.

STANG ERIC B, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 8,538 shares at $53.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that STANG ERIC B is holding 18,642 shares at $454,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.