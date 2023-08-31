Quhuo Limited’s (QH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, QH stock has gone up by 27.72%, with a monthly gain of 3.11% and a quarterly plunge of -3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Quhuo Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.97% for QH’s stock, with a 19.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QH is 4.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of QH was 44.90K shares.

QH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) has jumped by 4.75 compared to previous close of 1.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +29.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6685. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 64.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.