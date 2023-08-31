Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is $9.00, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% of that float. On August 31, 2023, QUBT’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-27 that Proposed by Feynman in the 1980s, quantum computing has rapidly evolved, offering unique capabilities beyond classical computers. Shor’s Algorithm, for example, could break modern encryption, while other advancements offer unparalleled benefits.

QUBT’s Market Performance

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.51% drop in the past month, and a 5.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for QUBT’s stock, with a -16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QUBT Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1900. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc. saw -17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Aug 25. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 911,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc., valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 926,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc. stands at -28451.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.18. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -43.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 351.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.