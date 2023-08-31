Premier Inc. (PINC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC)’s stock price has soared by 0.04 in relation to previous closing price of 22.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Premier announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this week. The company also closed on the sale of its non-core GPO operations during the quarter as it continues its review of potential strategic alternatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is 15.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PINC is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Premier Inc. (PINC) is $27.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for PINC is 118.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On August 31, 2023, PINC’s average trading volume was 753.01K shares.

PINC’s Market Performance

The stock of Premier Inc. (PINC) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a -20.70% drop in the past month, and a -10.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for PINC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.12% for PINC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINC Trading at -16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -19.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINC rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, Premier Inc. saw -36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PINC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+63.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Premier Inc. stands at +13.10. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Premier Inc. (PINC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.