Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, OSCR stock has gone down by -7.30%, with a monthly decline of -15.22% and a quarterly plunge of -13.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Oscar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.16% for OSCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) by analysts is $8.79, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 183.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 1.89M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 6.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that The next-generation health insurance provider published its second-quarter results. These crushed prognosticator estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 158.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Alphabet Inc., who sale 6,500,000 shares at the price of $8.08 back on Aug 17. After this action, Alphabet Inc. now owns 0 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $52,526,500 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser Mario, the President of Technology & CTO of Oscar Health Inc., sale 235,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Schlosser Mario is holding 57,317 shares at $1,624,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -49.30, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.