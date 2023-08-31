Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OGI is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OGI is $2.91, The public float for OGI is 65.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume for OGI on August 31, 2023 was 451.21K shares.

OGI) stock’s latest price update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a 5.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that Despite the ongoing challenges, the cannabis industry has been responsive to innovation, growth, and transformation. The article lists three key players poised to capitalize on unique aspects of the cannabis market.

OGI’s Market Performance

OGI’s stock has risen by 5.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.68% and a quarterly rise of 3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.36% for Organigram Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.75% for OGI’s stock, with a -39.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OGI Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGI rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4255. In addition, Organigram Holdings Inc. saw -52.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.08 for the present operating margin

-9.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organigram Holdings Inc. stands at -9.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.