Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has dropped by -0.84 compared to previous close of 15.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-08-08 that Moody’s Investors Service lowered the ratings for 10 banks, including US Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon, State Street, and Truist Financial.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is $18.43, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONB on August 31, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB’s stock has seen a -0.26% decrease for the week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month and a 23.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for Old National Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for ONB’s stock, with a -3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.