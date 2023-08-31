NextNav Inc. (NN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.40relation to previous closing price of 4.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Gary Parsons – Chairman Ganesh Pattabiraman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gates – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities Daniel McDermott – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextNav Inc. (NN) is $9.00, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 61.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NN on August 31, 2023 was 307.37K shares.

NN’s Market Performance

NN’s stock has seen a 9.43% increase for the week, with a 41.51% rise in the past month and a 77.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for NextNav Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.44% for NN’s stock, with a 61.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NN Trading at 35.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares surge +45.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw 56.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Gates Christian D., who sale 37,377 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gates Christian D. now owns 774,424 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $152,498 using the latest closing price.

Pattabiraman Ganesh, the Chief Executive Officer of NextNav Inc., sale 3,166 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Pattabiraman Ganesh is holding 1,932,688 shares at $12,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -68.10, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc. (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextNav Inc. (NN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.