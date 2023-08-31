NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Stock Records -14.03% Quarterly Movement

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has gone up by 4.83% for the week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month and a -14.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.10% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.29% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is $21.18, which is $6.41 above the current market price. The public float for NEO is 125.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on August 31, 2023 was 816.64K shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.29relation to previous closing price of 14.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kendra Sweeney – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Smith – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sherman – Chief Financial Officer Vishal Sikri – President, Advanced Diagnostics Warren Stone – President, Clinical Services Melody Harris – President, Enterprise Operations Conference Call Participants Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Group David Delahunt – Goldman Sachs Mark Massaro – BTIG Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Mike Matson – Needham & Company Mason Carrico – Stephens Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Operator Welcome to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at -6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 59.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.