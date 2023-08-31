Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is $2.00, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for NLS is 32.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NLS on August 31, 2023 was 150.30K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) has increased by 5.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that In 2008, I accidentally discovered a way to beat the market. By experimenting with the latest regression analysis techniques, I found that investors could pick up several percentage points per trade on some thinly traded commodities.

NLS’s Market Performance

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has seen a 3.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.07% decline in the past month and a -19.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for NLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for NLS’s stock, with a -26.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NLS Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0165. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -68.00, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.