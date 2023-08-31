Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX)’s stock price has plunge by -9.41relation to previous closing price of 10.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Nanobiotix is an oncology-focused biotech aiming for its first drug approval, with a tripled value since the beginning of 2023. Their flagship molecule, NBTX3-RT, is showing promising results in enhancing the efficacy of radiotherapy for various solid tumors. A recent licensing agreement with Janssen provides significant funding and de-risking for Nanobiotix’s next steps.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NBTX is at 0.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NBTX is $11.67, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for NBTX is 33.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for NBTX on August 31, 2023 was 234.00K shares.

NBTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has seen a -14.96% decrease in the past week, with a 23.15% rise in the past month, and a 99.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for NBTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.14% for NBTX stock, with a simple moving average of 87.19% for the last 200 days.

NBTX Trading at 23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX fell by -14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Nanobiotix S.A. saw 149.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

The total capital return value is set at -102.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.