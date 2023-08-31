NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 7.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Exxon Mobil’s growth in the 1970s highlights the potential gains from investing in transformative megatrends. The transition to electric vehicles and China’s economic growth are prominent megatrends of the 21st century. NaaS Technology Inc. is positioned to benefit from these megatrends as a leading EV charging service provider in China, but regulatory challenges and geopolitical tensions pose risks.

Is It Worth Investing in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAAS is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is $13.00, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On August 31, 2023, NAAS’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NAAS stock saw an increase of 6.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.94% and a quarterly increase of -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.95% for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for NAAS’s stock, with a 16.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAAS Trading at 21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +35.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS rose by +6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 80.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84.

Based on NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.