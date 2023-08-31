Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MITQ is 0.14.

The public float for MITQ is 7.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On August 31, 2023, MITQ’s average trading volume was 19.15K shares.

MITQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) has increased by 17.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-05-30 that Presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at 12:00 PM PT Fountain Valley, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2023) – Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (MiT) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California from June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

MITQ’s Market Performance

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) has experienced a 15.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -11.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for MITQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.57% for MITQ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.65% for the last 200 days.

MITQ Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITQ rose by +13.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9210. In addition, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MITQ

Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.