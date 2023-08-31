Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) by analysts is $10.67, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for MIR is 205.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MIR was 1.25M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.32 in relation to its previous close of 8.36. However, the company has experienced a 5.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schopfer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events where a link will be displayed under the “Events and Presentations” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location within twelve hours of the con.

MIR’s Market Performance

MIR’s stock has risen by 5.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.33% and a quarterly rise of 7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Mirion Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for MIR’s stock, with a 10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MIR Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 28.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Moore Christopher A., who sale 3,430 shares at the price of $7.92 back on May 30. After this action, Moore Christopher A. now owns 32,206 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $27,166 using the latest closing price.

Charterhouse General Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 9,786,153 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Charterhouse General Partners is holding 14,960,702 shares at $84,601,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.