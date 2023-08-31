Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 62.74. However, the company has seen a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) launches Amazon Storefront, offering select LP Structural Solutions accessories.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is $76.00, which is $13.38 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 71.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on August 31, 2023 was 936.01K shares.

LPX’s Market Performance

LPX stock saw a decrease of 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $76 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.30. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.