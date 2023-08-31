Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LBPH is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LBPH is $16.71, which is $11.53 above than the current price. The public float for LBPH is 16.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of LBPH on August 31, 2023 was 110.59K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LBPH) stock’s latest price update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH)’s stock price has plunge by -6.65relation to previous closing price of 6.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-01 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

LBPH’s Market Performance

LBPH’s stock has fallen by -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.73% and a quarterly drop of -14.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.50% for LBPH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBPH Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 80.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

The total capital return value is set at -53.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.15. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -66.50 for asset returns.

Based on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.