LKQ Corporation (LKQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is 1.35.

The public float for LKQ is 266.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on August 31, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has jumped by 0.62 compared to previous close of 53.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Increasing average age of vehicles, tech advancement and widespread digitization are driving the auto replacement industry. Stocks like GPC and LKQ are poised to benefit.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has risen by 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.57% and a quarterly rise of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for LKQ Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for LKQ’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.93. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Divitto Meg, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $54.16 back on Jun 07. After this action, Divitto Meg now owns 15,607 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $124,580 using the latest closing price.

Mendel John W, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 1,290 shares at $57.11 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Mendel John W is holding 15,800 shares at $73,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.