LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LFST is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LFST is $9.60, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for LFST is 323.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on August 31, 2023 was 858.88K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.96 in comparison to its previous close of 8.09, however, the company has experienced a 10.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.

LFST’s Market Performance

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a 10.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.25% decline in the past month and a 2.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for LFST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for LFST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 70.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Varanakis Ann, who sale 5,661 shares at the price of $7.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, Varanakis Ann now owns 168,441 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $43,024 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 135,400 shares at $8.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 5,030,616 shares at $1,173,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.