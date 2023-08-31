Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has increased by 21.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-25 that In the volatile world of cannabis investments, ancillary companies that serve the sector provide unique opportunities for growth and stability. Using technical analysis allows investors to make informed judgments while practicing risk management. As the global cannabis industry grows, overseas stocks provide exposure to various markets, potentially increasing returns. In addition, the industry’s expanding online presence creates benefits and obstacles for investors looking for trustworthy information.

Is It Worth Investing in Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Right Now?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LFLY is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LFLY is $1.43, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for LFLY is 33.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for LFLY on August 31, 2023 was 287.86K shares.

LFLY’s Market Performance

LFLY’s stock has seen a 24.50% increase for the week, with a 13.47% rise in the past month and a 41.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.81% for Leafly Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.58% for LFLY’s stock, with a -11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFLY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFLY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on May 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LFLY Trading at 31.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFLY rose by +24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3271. In addition, Leafly Holdings Inc. saw -37.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFLY starting from Miyashita Yoko, who sale 9,361 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Aug 23. After this action, Miyashita Yoko now owns 577,582 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc., valued at $2,956 using the latest closing price.

Krishnaswamy Suresh, the Chief Financial Officer of Leafly Holdings Inc., sale 6,241 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Krishnaswamy Suresh is holding 389,036 shares at $1,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.13 for the present operating margin

+87.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leafly Holdings Inc. stands at +10.70. The total capital return value is set at -54.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.93. Equity return is now at value -109.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.