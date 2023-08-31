Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for KTOS is 125.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of KTOS was 910.97K shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has plunge by 4.28relation to previous closing price of 15.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that IAS, DVAS and KTOS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 4, 2023.

KTOS’s Market Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a 8.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.10% gain in the past month and a 20.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for KTOS’s stock, with a 29.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.83. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Goodwin Benjamin M., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $15.64 back on Aug 23. After this action, Goodwin Benjamin M. now owns 10,870 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $54,741 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 340,264 shares at $153,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.