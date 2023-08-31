JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FROG is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is $34.00, which is $5.75 above the current market price. The public float for FROG is 82.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On August 31, 2023, FROG’s average trading volume was 948.30K shares.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.50 in relation to its previous close of 27.39. However, the company has experienced a 4.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jeffrey Schreiner – Vice President, Investor Relations Shlomi Haim – Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Shulman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Noah Herman – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chris Quintero – Morgan Stanley Kingsley Crane – Canaccord Genuity Michael Cikos – Needham & Company Brad Reback – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Jason Ader – William Blair Koji Ikeda – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Michael Turits – KeyBanc Jonathan Ruykhaver – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Robbie Owens – Piper Sandler & Co. Jeffrey Schreiner Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog’s CEO and Co-Founder, Shlomi Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog’s CFO.

FROG’s Market Performance

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has experienced a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a 16.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for FROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for FROG’s stock, with a 19.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Aug 22. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 5,124,432 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $952,701 using the latest closing price.

Steele Elisa, the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 1,199 shares at $28.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Steele Elisa is holding 18,577 shares at $33,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.