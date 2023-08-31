Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s (INSP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has gone up by 12.43% for the week, with a -18.35% drop in the past month and a -18.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for INSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for INSP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) is $356.83, which is $120.81 above the current market price. The public float for INSP is 28.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INSP on August 31, 2023 was 489.77K shares.

INSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) has jumped by 4.40 compared to previous close of 227.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-23 that MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $371 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INSP Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.93. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $290.47 back on Jul 31. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 8,852 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $153,659 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Jerry C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 529 shares at $304.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Griffin Jerry C is holding 8,381 shares at $161,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.