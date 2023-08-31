Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is above average at 14.89x. The 36-month beta value for IIPR is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IIPR is 27.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. The average trading volume of IIPR on August 31, 2023 was 247.58K shares.

IIPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) has increased by 6.91 when compared to last closing price of 78.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-08-30 that Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to invest in for the long term? Overall, the cannabis sector has emerged as a significant force in recent years, increasing possibilities and financial opportunities. In general, Cannabis Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Cannabis REITs, are an innovative financial vehicle that has captured the attention of investors and intrigued the interest of Wall Street and Main Street alike.

IIPR’s Market Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has experienced a 7.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.09% rise in the past month, and a 27.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for IIPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.54% for IIPR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIPR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IIPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IIPR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IIPR Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.27. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. saw -17.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.07 for the present operating margin

+74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stands at +55.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.30. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.39. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.