InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 18.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is $55.40, which is $15.33 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 71.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INMD on August 31, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has increased by 3.25 when compared to last closing price of 38.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that The stock market is filled with sleeper stocks that present tempting opportunities. Some investment ideas receive much of the spotlight.

INMD’s Market Performance

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.60% decline in the past month and a 26.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for INMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for INMD’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.76. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 27.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.