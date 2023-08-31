Impinj Inc. (PI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) has dropped by -1.30 compared to previous close of 63.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-07-27 that Impinj beat earnings estimates last night — sort of. Pro forma, the company reported a $0.33-per-share profit, but GAAP results showed a $0.30-per-share loss.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Impinj Inc. (PI) by analysts is $92.00, which is $29.0 above the current market price. The public float for PI is 25.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PI was 656.20K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stock saw a decrease of 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Impinj Inc. (PI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for PI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $45 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PI Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.90. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from Baker Cary, who sale 1,485 shares at the price of $60.21 back on Aug 25. After this action, Baker Cary now owns 50,030 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $89,409 using the latest closing price.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Impinj Inc., purchase 74,771 shares at $59.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Sylebra Capital Ltd is holding 3,714,190 shares at $4,448,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.