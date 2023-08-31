IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is $3.93, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for ICCM is 24.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICCM on August 31, 2023 was 163.20K shares.

ICCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) has decreased by -6.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Todd Kehrli – EVC Group, Investor Relations Eyal Shamir – Chief Executive Officer Ronen Tsimerman – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Robert Ward – ProSense User, Assistant Professor, Diagnostic Imaging, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Program Director, Breast Imaging Fellowship, Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital Conference Call Participants Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Benjamin Haynor – Alliance Global Partners Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Jake Sekelsky – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good morning and thank you for standing by.

ICCM’s Market Performance

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen a 3.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.40% decline in the past month and a 2.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for ICCM’s stock, with a -8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCM Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0374. In addition, IceCure Medical Ltd saw -29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for IceCure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36. Equity return is now at value -83.20, with -67.30 for asset returns.

Based on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.