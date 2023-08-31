Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s (HOV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HOV stock has gone up by 20.76%, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly surge of 38.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.71% for HOV’s stock, with a 58.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) Right Now?

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) by analysts is $27.00, The public float for HOV is 4.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HOV was 61.64K shares.

HOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has jumped by 15.44 compared to previous close of 100.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023, the morning of Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The Company will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

HOV Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOV rose by +20.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.64. In addition, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. saw 175.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOV starting from HOVNANIAN ARA K, who sale 500 shares at the price of $96.72 back on Jul 11. After this action, HOVNANIAN ARA K now owns 51,075 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., valued at $48,359 using the latest closing price.

HOVNANIAN ARA K, the Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., sale 7,803 shares at $95.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that HOVNANIAN ARA K is holding 63,505 shares at $743,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 66.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), the company’s capital structure generated 342.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 525.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.