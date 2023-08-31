Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.10x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HLP was 105.03K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HLP) stock’s latest price update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP)’s stock price has plunge by -15.27relation to previous closing price of 3.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP’s Market Performance

Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has seen a -19.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.84% decline in the past month and a 20.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for HLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.26% for HLP’s stock, with a -3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP fell by -19.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Hongli Group Inc. saw -16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.