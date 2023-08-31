Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has soared by 4.91 in relation to previous closing price of 4.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-07-25 that It’s no secret that small-cap stocks have been on fire lately. With the iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSE: IWM up close to 10% on the quarter and the overall market trading near 52-week highs, it’s become a risk-on environment, and capital has quickly been flowing into traditionally higher-risk stocks like small caps.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is $14.00, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 6.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFAI on August 31, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stock saw a decrease of 3.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for GFAI’s stock, with a -40.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.43. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.62. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.