GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of GSIT was 1.02M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has plunged by -5.92 when compared to previous closing price of 3.21, but the company has seen a -11.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Let’s take a look at some of the top AI stocks in August 2023. For the most part, the average investor is familiar with the major names in the sector, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a -11.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.21% drop in the past month, and a -47.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.30% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

GSIT Trading at -37.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 74.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 18,740 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Aug 24. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 955,202 shares of GSI Technology Inc., valued at $65,601 using the latest closing price.

Yau Robert, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director of GSI Technology Inc., sale 3,497 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Yau Robert is holding 973,942 shares at $12,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.