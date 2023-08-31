Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTEC is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GTEC is $9.50, which is $6.79 above the current price. The public float for GTEC is 6.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTEC on August 31, 2023 was 36.73K shares.

GTEC) stock’s latest price update

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)’s stock price has soared by 56.65 in relation to previous closing price of 1.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 62.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Josh Centanni – Director of Investor Relations Raymond Wang – Chief Executive Officer Jing Jin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neill – Hill Research Rommel Dionisio – Aegis Capital Graham Mattison – Water Tower Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and we warmly welcome you all to the Greenland Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

GTEC’s Market Performance

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has experienced a 62.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 64.24% rise in the past month, and a 53.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for GTEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.24% for GTEC’s stock, with a 44.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 61.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares surge +65.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +62.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7100. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation saw 24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.