Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLNT is 2.32.

The public float for FLNT is 42.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On August 31, 2023, FLNT’s average trading volume was 105.91K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has decreased by -5.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Don Patrick – Chief Executive Officer Ryan Perfit – Interim CFO Ryan Schulke – Chief Strategy Officer & Founder Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity James Goss – Barrington Research Bill Dezellem – Tieton Capital Management Operator Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

FLNT’s Market Performance

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has experienced a -9.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month, and a 3.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for FLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.37% for FLNT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLNT Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNT fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6740. In addition, Fluent Inc. saw -40.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNT starting from Schulke Ryan, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on May 19. After this action, Schulke Ryan now owns 272,500 shares of Fluent Inc., valued at $27,812 using the latest closing price.

Conlin Matthew, the Chief Customer Officer of Fluent Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Conlin Matthew is holding 147,570 shares at $27,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNT

Equity return is now at value -95.60, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.