First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 52.15. However, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-20 that First Industrial reported strong Q2 results, which included another quarter of record cash rental growth. Results were also accompanied with positive revisions to expectations for full-year FFO and cash rental growth. Despite the strong growth rates, the company appears to be facing little pushback, as assessed through occupancy and retention rates.

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) by analysts is $58.73, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for FR is 131.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of FR was 885.82K shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR’s stock has seen a 1.02% increase for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a 0.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for FR’s stock, with a 1.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $57 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FR Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.20. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw 8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.63 for the present operating margin

+45.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +66.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 84.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.