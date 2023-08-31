Examining the Volatility of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) Stock

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has gone down by -0.40% for the week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month and a -6.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for ITCI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for ITCI’s stock, with a -0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITCI is $78.67, which is $22.63 above the current price. The public float for ITCI is 93.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITCI on August 31, 2023 was 642.31K shares.

ITCI) stock’s latest price update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has soared by 0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 54.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Intra-Cellular Therapies’ main drug, Caplyta, has been successful in treating neuropsychiatric conditions and has shown potential in addressing mixed features in mood disorders. Q2 2023 earnings report showed substantial revenue growth driven by Caplyta’s net product sales, although the company still recorded a net loss. The company’s growth initiatives include exploring the potential of lumateperone in Major Depressive Disorder, developing new formulations, and expanding their pipeline with new programs.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at -8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.82. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 55,300 shares at the price of $58.79 back on Aug 07. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 45,339 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $3,251,087 using the latest closing price.

Durgam Suresh K., the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 1,842 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Durgam Suresh K. is holding 21,262 shares at $119,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.