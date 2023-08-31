Examining the Volatility of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) Stock

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has gone up by 2.98% for the week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month and a 6.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for A.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for A’s stock, with a -10.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for A is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for A is $138.64, which is $16.63 above the current price. The public float for A is 292.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on August 31, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has soared by 0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 122.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Agilent Technologies’ (A) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect weakness in the LSAG segment and China market.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $124 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.08. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $118.78 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,219 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $415,716 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 944 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 260,869 shares at $122,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.