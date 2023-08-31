Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by analysts is $109.27, which is $25.54 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 178.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.69% of that float. On August 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.59M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 83.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that The Nasdaq has taken a rather large hit in recent weeks, sinking about 7.5% between July 18 and Aug 17. Two of the main reasons for the decline are worries about U.S. inflation and the Chinese economy.

EXAS’s Market Performance

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.12% decline in the past month and a 1.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for EXAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.32% for the last 200 days.

EXAS Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.41. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 67.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, who sale 30,210 shares at the price of $82.92 back on Aug 21. After this action, Elliott Jeffrey Thomas now owns 0 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $2,505,013 using the latest closing price.

Baranick Brian, the Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 1,350 shares at $85.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Baranick Brian is holding 8,871 shares at $114,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.