Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) Stock

The stock of Caleres Inc. (CAL) has seen a 17.36% increase in the past week, with a 7.07% gain in the past month, and a 58.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for CAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.53% for CAL stock, with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is above average at 6.19x. The 36-month beta value for CAL is also noteworthy at 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAL is $30.75, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for CAL is 34.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of CAL on August 31, 2023 was 533.78K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has surged by 14.61 when compared to previous closing price of 24.73, but the company has seen a 17.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Caleres Inc. (CAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAL Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.19. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 27.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Hasty Todd E, who sale 5,800 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 11. After this action, Hasty Todd E now owns 31,513 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $145,000 using the latest closing price.

Hill Willis, the Chief Information Officer of Caleres Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Hill Willis is holding 60,792 shares at $198,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +5.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27.

Based on Caleres Inc. (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 211.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.85. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Caleres Inc. (CAL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.