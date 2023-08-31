Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EPRT is $28.40, which is $4.16 above the current price. The public float for EPRT is 154.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on August 31, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 24.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Essential Properties’ total return over the last 5 years has almost doubled that of the S&P 500. EPRT’s occupancy rating stood at 99.9% at the end of Q2 due to its differentiated investment platform of focusing on non investment-grade tenants. Due to the current macro environment many REITs including EPRT are trading at attractive prices offering investors potential double digit upside.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT’s stock has risen by 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly rise of 0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.56% for EPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.78. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.