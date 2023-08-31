Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) has decreased by -5.84 when compared to last closing price of 19.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-30 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Diebold Nixdorf (DBD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is $22.50, The public float for DBD is 37.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBD on August 31, 2023 was 168.35K shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.25% for DBD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBD Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD fell by -8.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from GREENFIELD GARY G, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Feb 14. After this action, GREENFIELD GARY G now owns 172,419 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $50,358 using the latest closing price.

Marquez Octavio, the President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 7,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Marquez Octavio is holding 358,286 shares at $20,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.57 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -16.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.