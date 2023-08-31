D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HEPS is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HEPS is $58.78, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for HEPS is 67.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume of HEPS on August 31, 2023 was 731.51K shares.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 1.48. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Helin Celikbilek – IR Director Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin – CEO Korhan Öz – CFO Conference Call Participants Kilickiran Hanzade – JPMorgan Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

HEPS’s Market Performance

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen a -2.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.45% decline in the past month and a 40.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for HEPS’s stock, with a 33.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5243. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 125.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.